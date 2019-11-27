Appeals judges uphold sentence for Congolese ex-vice president Bemba

THE HAGUE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court on Wednesday upheld a 12 month-sentence for Jean-Pierre Bemba, former vice-president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, for witness tampering.

Bemba will not have to go to jail because he has already served over 10 years in ICC detention before being acquitted of war crimes charges in June 2018. The sentence was reduced due to time already served.

Presiding Judge Howard Morrison said: "In conclusion the appeals chamber rejects all three grounds of appeal advanced by mister Bemba and reconfirms" his sentence.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Anthony Deutsch)

