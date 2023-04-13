Appeals court refuses to decide if Trump can be shielded from rape accuser's lawsuit

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - A Washington, D.C., appeals court on Thursday refused to decide whether Donald Trump can be shielded from a defamation lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll, a writer who said the former U.S. president raped her nearly three decades ago.

The district's highest local court, the Court of Appeals, said it did not have enough facts to decide whether Trump was acting as president when he accused the former Elle magazine columnist in June 2019 of lying about the alleged encounter.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

