US Markets

Appeals court refuses to decide if Trump can be shielded from rape accuser's lawsuit

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

April 13, 2023 — 09:40 am EDT

Written by Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - A Washington, D.C., appeals court on Thursday refused to decide whether Donald Trump can be shielded from a defamation lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll, a writer who said the former U.S. president raped her nearly three decades ago.

The district's highest local court, the Court of Appeals, said it did not have enough facts to decide whether Trump was acting as president when he accused the former Elle magazine columnist in June 2019 of lying about the alleged encounter.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.