Appeals court dismisses New York lawsuit against Amazon.com over worker safety

May 10 (Reuters) - A New York state appeals court on Tuesday dismissed state Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O over the online retailer's safety protocols for thousands of workers at two New York City facilities.

The Appellate Division said James' claims that Amazon violated state labor law by retaliating against workers who protested against unsafe labor conditions were preempted by federal labor law, which protected those activities.

It also dismissed as moot an effort by James to require Amazon to comply with state COVID-19 workplace guidelines, because the state has withdrawn the guidance that the attorney general sought to enforce.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

