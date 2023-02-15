US Markets

Appeals court blocks California bar on mandatory arbitration for workers

February 15, 2023 — 02:48 pm EST

Written by Brendan Pierson for Reuters ->

By Brendan Pierson

Feb 15 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday blocked a California law that prohibited employers from requiring their workers to resolve legal disputes in private arbitration.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that the law cannot be enforced because it conflicts with a federal arbitration law, handing a victory to business groups that had sued the state.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

