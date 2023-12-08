Appeals court appears unlikely to let South Carolina defund Planned Parenthood

By Brendan Pierson

Dec 8 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday appeared unlikely to let South Carolina cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood, which the organization and a patient argue would violate Medicaid patients' right to choose their providers.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in the case for the second time, after the U.S. Supreme Court in June ordered it to reconsider its earlier ruling against the state in light of the top court's decision in a separate case.

Circuit Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson told John Bursch of the conservative legal group Alliance Defending Freedom, who was arguing for the state, that he did not understand why the state would "go to such lengths" to prevent the patient in the case, Julie Edwards, from getting care from Planned Parenthood.

"The suit could have been avoided by allowing the Medicaid recipient access to the qualified healthcare she seeks," he said.

"Ms. Edwards has more than 100 providers she could go to," Bursch said. "No one is being deprived of any care."

Avi Kupfer of Mayer Brown, arguing for Edwards and Planned Parenthood, said the Medicaid statute clearly gives Medicaid beneficiaries the right to choose among qualified providers, and to sue if that right is violated.

Wilkinson and another judge on the panel, Circuit Judge Julius Richardson, were appointed by Republican presidents, while Circuit Judge James Wynn is a Democratic appointee.

Planned Parenthood's South Atlantic affiliate operates clinics in Charleston and Columbia, South Carolina where it offers physical exams, cancer and other health screenings, as well as abortions. The clinics annually serve hundreds of patients covered by Medicaid, a state-federal health insurance program covering low-income Americans.

Planned Parenthood and Edwards sued in 2018 after Republican Governor Henry McMaster ordered state officials to end the organization's participation in the state Medicaid program by effectively excluding any abortion provider.

A federal judge in South Carolina blocked the move in 2019, and the 4th Circuit affirmed.

The state appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that Medicaid recipients do not have the right to challenge state determinations that a medical provider is not qualified to provide certain services.

This past June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that an Indiana man's family could sue that state over his treatment at a state-run nursing home. However, it made clear that such private lawsuits are allowed only when the law clearly allows them, and ordered the 4th Circuit to reconsider its ruling in the Planned Parenthood case in that light.

Wilkinson said during Friday's argument that the Medicaid statute's "very strong individually oriented language" appeared to create such a right.

South Carolina is one of numerous Republican-led states that have moved to ban or restrict abortion since the Supreme Court in 2022 overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized the procedure nationwide. Its ban on abortion after about six weeks was upheld by its highest court in August.

The case is Planned Parenthood South Atlantic v. Robert Kerr, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1043.

For the state: John Bursch of Alliance Defending Freedom

For Planned Parenthood and Edwards: Avi Kupfer of Mayer Brown

