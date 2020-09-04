Madewell Group, a denim-focused apparel brand backed by TPG and Leonard Green, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Friday. It originally filed in September 2019 with a proposed deal size of $100 million. The company last updated its prospectus in January 2020, and the following March, parent J. Crew announced that it was suspending the IPO after negotiators couldn't agree on terms.



The New York, NY-based company was founded in 2006 and booked $702 million in sales for the 12 months ended November 2, 2019. It had planned to list on the NYSE but had not selected a ticker. No underwriters had been selected.



The article Apparel retailer Madewell withdraws $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.