Apparel retailer Madewell files for a $100 million IPO

Madewell Group, a denim-focused apparel brand backed by TPG and Leonard Green, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company was founded in 2006 and booked $2.5 billion in sales for the 12 months ended August 3, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE or the Nasdaq and has not chosen a ticker yet. Madewell Group filed confidentially on July 18, 2019. It had been on our Private Company Watchlist since April 2019. The company has not selected underwriters yet. No pricing terms were disclosed.

