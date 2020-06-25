Apparel maker N Brown sees recovery in sales after quarterly drop
June 25 (Reuters) - Plus-sized fashion retailer N Brown BWNG.L on Thursday scrapped it dividend for the fiscal year 2021, but said sales had started to improve in recent weeks after posting a drop in the first quarter due to coronavirus-led lockdowns.
The owner of JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson and Jacamo said apparel sales have started to recover from mid-March levels and demand for its home and gift products has remained well above last year.
(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
