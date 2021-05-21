Commodities
GPS

Apparel chain Gap says U.S. employees should continue to wear masks

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Gap Inc said on Friday all employees would have to continue wearing masks, even as many of the apparel retailer's peers have relaxed their policies following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

May 21 (Reuters) - Gap Inc GPS.N said on Friday all employees would have to continue wearing masks, even as many of the apparel retailer's peers have relaxed their policies following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The parent of Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta brands also said it is recommending that customers who are not fully vaccinated wear masks in its shops, except in jurisdictions where masks are  required by law. (https://bit.ly/2SbB1i0)

Many retailers, including Walmart Inc WMT.N and Target Corp TGT.N, have said that fully vaccinated workers are no longer required to wear masks, except when face coverings are required by local ordinances.

Earlier this month, the CDC had advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GPS WMT TGT KR

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular