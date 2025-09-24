APP vs DUOL: Which Mobile-Tech Growth Stock is the Better Buy Now?

In the fast-evolving mobile technology space, AppLovin APP and Duolingo DUOL stand out as growth-oriented players capturing investor attention. APP leverages its powerful marketing and monetization platform to help mobile developers acquire users and drive in-app revenue, while DUOL focuses on the booming language-learning segment, expanding globally with innovative app-based solutions.

Both companies show strong growth potential, but differences in market positioning, scalability and revenue models make it crucial for investors to evaluate which stock offers a more compelling opportunity today.

AppLovin: Growth Engine Powering Mobile Ads & Gaming

APP continues to experience strong revenue growth driven by its diversified product portfolio, which includes its powerful app marketing platform, software solutions and game publishing business. The company’s ability to offer end-to-end solutions, from user acquisition to monetization, creates a competitive edge in the highly fragmented mobile app ecosystem. APP’s platform helps developers efficiently acquire high-quality users, while its proprietary technology optimizes ad placements and in-app monetization strategies. This vertically integrated approach enhances customer retention and generates predictable, recurring revenues. As more businesses and game developers shift toward digital advertising and mobile-first strategies, AppLovin’s market position strengthens. Consistent innovation in its ad tech capabilities ensures that APP stays ahead of the curve, making it a compelling investment for growth-oriented investors.

AppLovin’s financial performance has matched its technological breakthroughs. In the second quarter of 2025, revenues increased 77% year over year, reflecting strong market demand. Adjusted EBITDA jumped 99% year over year, showcasing improved operational efficiency. Net income skyrocketed 156% from the prior year, demonstrating APP’s ability to translate revenue growth into significant profitability.

A key driver of APP stock is its ongoing global expansion and strong performance in international markets. As mobile usage grows worldwide, APP is successfully extending its reach beyond North America, entering fast-growing markets in Europe, Asia and Latin America. The company leverages its data-driven technology platform to help developers and advertisers engage with increasingly diverse global audiences. In addition, strategic partnerships and acquisitions strengthen APP’s footprint in regions where mobile app adoption is surging. This broad geographic exposure not only fuels top-line growth but also diversifies revenue streams, reducing reliance on any single market. Investors see APP as well-positioned to capitalize on global trends in digital advertising and mobile gaming, supporting a positive long-term outlook.

Duolingo: AI-Powered Learning Driving Growth & Innovation

One of the strongest positives for Duolingo lies in how it is turning artificial intelligence and proprietary learner data into a competitive edge. Unlike many companies where AI remains a vague promise, Duolingo is embedding it directly into its product roadmap and financials. By using its massive learner dataset, the company can rapidly build and launch new verticals, such as music and chess, with a level of accuracy and personalization that competitors cannot easily replicate.

The efficiency of AI has also translated into cost advantages. In the most recent quarter, Duolingo raised its full-year outlook partly because AI-related expenses came in lower than anticipated. Gross margin rose sequentially by 130 basis points to 72.4%, a clear sign that innovation is not eroding profitability. Even more impressive is how quickly AI is accelerating content expansion. The company rolled out 148 new language courses in April, marking its largest expansion ever. To put this in perspective, it took over a decade to build the first 100 courses, but AI-driven efficiencies enabled nearly 150 in less than a year. This ability to scale course content rapidly translates into stronger user engagement, deeper brand trust and ultimately, sustainable growth in bookings.

Another positive for Duolingo is the way it is building a multi-pronged revenue model that extends far beyond language learning subscriptions. The company has been successfully steering more users toward premium tiers, driving a 6% year-over-year increase in subscription ARPU through mix-shift rather than simple price hikes, a healthier form of monetization.

Optionality beyond languages is proving real. The launch of the Chess course, which quickly surpassed one million daily active users on iOS, demonstrates that Duolingo’s teaching model can scale into entirely new subjects. Early traction in Music and other categories only strengthens this case. Importantly, each new subject not only expands the addressable market but also increases user retention by giving learners more reasons to engage daily.

Financial guidance reflects this momentum with management projecting $1.011 to $1.019 billion in FY 2025 revenues and adjusted EBITDA margins approaching 29%. With about 36% revenue growth expected at the midpoint, Duolingo is balancing innovation with profitability, creating a compelling long-term investment profile.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for APP & DUOL?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APP’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 17% and 99%, respectively. EPS estimates have been trending upwards over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUOL’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 36% and 66%, respectively. EPS estimates have been trending upwards over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

APP’s Valuation More Attractive Than DUOL

APP is trading at a forward sales multiple of 33.64X, below its 12-month median of 19.77X. DUOL’s forward sales multiple stands at 11.33X, below its median of 15.1X.

APP Seems to Have the Edge

Between the two, AppLovin edges out Duolingo as the stronger buy right now. While both companies are innovating and scaling impressively, AppLovin’s vertically integrated model across marketing, software, and gaming creates a broader ecosystem advantage. Its ability to drive recurring revenue through end-to-end solutions gives it resilience in a competitive landscape. Meanwhile, Duolingo’s AI-driven expansion is exciting, but its growth remains more narrowly tied to education. AppLovin’s diversified portfolio, global reach, and proven scalability provide investors with a more compelling blend of growth, stability and long-term opportunity compared to Duolingo.

APP and DUOL sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

