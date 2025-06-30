$APP stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$APP stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,542,329,062 of trading volume.

$APP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $APP:

$APP insiders have traded $APP stock on the open market 362 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 362 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HERALD Y CHEN has made 0 purchases and 72 sales selling 1,100,000 shares for an estimated $405,821,104 .

. ARASH ADAM FOROUGHI (CEO & Chairperson) has made 0 purchases and 105 sales selling 280,000 shares for an estimated $107,024,624 .

. VASILY SHIKIN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 136 sales selling 165,000 shares for an estimated $49,105,153 .

. VICTORIA VALENZUELA (CLO & Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 13,184 shares for an estimated $4,875,335 .

. CRAIG SCOTT BILLINGS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $4,237,396 .

. MATTHEW STUMPF (Chief Financial Officer (CFO)) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,714 shares for an estimated $4,108,994 .

. DAWSON ALYSSA HARVEY has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 4,070 shares for an estimated $1,663,702 .

. BARBARA MESSING has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $573,691.

$APP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 588 institutional investors add shares of $APP stock to their portfolio, and 547 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$APP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APP stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/28, 03/13 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/16, 04/14.

on 05/28, 03/13 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/16, 04/14. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/05.

on 04/07, 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/25.

$APP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APP in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/28/2025

FBN Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

$APP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APP recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $APP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $470.0.

Here are some recent targets:

James Callahan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $470.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Mohammed Khallouf from HSBC set a target price of $436.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $650.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Matthew Thornton from FBN Securities set a target price of $385.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 An analyst from Oppenheimer set a target price of $560.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 An analyst from Arete Research set a target price of $200.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $538.0 on 02/27/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.