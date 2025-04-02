$APP stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$APP stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $631,888,578 of trading volume.

$APP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $APP:

$APP insiders have traded $APP stock on the open market 507 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 507 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP PARTNERSHIP L.P. KKR has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 5,274,246 shares for an estimated $1,634,860,909 .

. DENALI HOLDINGS L.P. KKR has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 5,274,246 shares for an estimated $1,634,860,909 .

. VASILY SHIKIN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 142 sales selling 1,072,074 shares for an estimated $335,991,751 .

. HERALD Y CHEN has made 0 purchases and 114 sales selling 790,000 shares for an estimated $262,938,721 .

. ARASH ADAM FOROUGHI (CEO & Chairperson) has made 0 purchases and 141 sales selling 240,000 shares for an estimated $87,965,588 .

. KATIE KIHORANY JANSEN (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 119,752 shares for an estimated $34,264,844 .

. VICTORIA VALENZUELA (CLO & Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 33,896 shares for an estimated $11,348,093 .

. MARY MARGARET HASTINGS GEORGIADIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,500 shares for an estimated $10,360,432 .

. EDUARDO VIVAS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,330 shares for an estimated $10,029,070 .

. MATTHEW STUMPF (Chief Financial Officer (CFO)) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,101 shares for an estimated $7,019,627 .

. CRAIG SCOTT BILLINGS has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $5,740,954 .

. DAWSON ALYSSA HARVEY has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,180,415.

$APP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 524 institutional investors add shares of $APP stock to their portfolio, and 396 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$APP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APP stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/25.

on 02/26, 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 11/11.

$APP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APP in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/28/2025

FBN Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/27/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

$APP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APP recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $APP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $210.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Thornton from FBN Securities set a target price of $385.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 An analyst from Arete Research set a target price of $200.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $538.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $435.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 James Calla from Piper Sandler set a target price of $400.0 on 11/27/2024

on 11/27/2024 Rob Sanderson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $385.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Martin Yang from Oppenheimer set a target price of $180.0 on 10/23/2024

