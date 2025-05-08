$APP stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$APP stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,882,122,085 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $APP:
$APP Insider Trading Activity
$APP insiders have traded $APP stock on the open market 507 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 507 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GROUP PARTNERSHIP L.P. KKR has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 5,274,246 shares for an estimated $1,634,860,909.
- DENALI HOLDINGS L.P. KKR has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 5,274,246 shares for an estimated $1,634,860,909.
- VASILY SHIKIN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 142 sales selling 1,072,074 shares for an estimated $335,991,751.
- HERALD Y CHEN has made 0 purchases and 114 sales selling 790,000 shares for an estimated $262,938,721.
- ARASH ADAM FOROUGHI (CEO & Chairperson) has made 0 purchases and 141 sales selling 240,000 shares for an estimated $87,965,588.
- KATIE KIHORANY JANSEN (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 119,752 shares for an estimated $34,264,844.
- VICTORIA VALENZUELA (CLO & Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 33,896 shares for an estimated $11,348,093.
- MARY MARGARET HASTINGS GEORGIADIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,500 shares for an estimated $10,360,432.
- EDUARDO VIVAS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,330 shares for an estimated $10,029,070.
- MATTHEW STUMPF (Chief Financial Officer (CFO)) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,101 shares for an estimated $7,019,627.
- CRAIG SCOTT BILLINGS has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $5,740,954.
- DAWSON ALYSSA HARVEY has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,180,415.
$APP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 580 institutional investors add shares of $APP stock to their portfolio, and 446 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 6,642,661 shares (-28.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,151,092,911
- FMR LLC added 5,957,885 shares (+75.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,929,341,899
- SVB WEALTH LLC added 5,502,645 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,781,921,530
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,622,920 shares (+122.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,173,210,183
- DYNASTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,700,399 shares (+117664.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $715,524,723
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 2,373,885 shares (+457.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $768,735,179
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 2,158,947 shares (-46.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $699,131,807
$APP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $APP stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/13, 11/11 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/25.
$APP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APP in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/28/2025
- FBN Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/27/2025
$APP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APP recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $APP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $435.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mohammed Khallouf from HSBC set a target price of $436.0 on 04/23/2025
- An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $650.0 on 03/28/2025
- Matthew Thornton from FBN Securities set a target price of $385.0 on 03/28/2025
- An analyst from Oppenheimer set a target price of $560.0 on 03/27/2025
- An analyst from Arete Research set a target price of $200.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $538.0 on 02/27/2025
- Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $435.0 on 12/05/2024
