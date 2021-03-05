dMY Technology Group IV, the fourth blank check company formed by Niccolo de Masi and Harry You targeting an app business, raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. The company offered 5 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fifth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Director Niccolo de Masi, CIO of Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) and former CEO of Glu (Nasdaq: GLUU), and Chairman Harry You, who founded GTY (Nasdaq: GTYH) in 2016 and has served as its Vice Chairman since 2019. The SPAC plans to target companies in the consumer technology ecosystem that are either consumer-facing or support the infrastructure of consumer apps, with enterprise values between $1 billion and $3 billion



The pair's previous SPACs include February 2020 IPO dMY Technology Group, which recently completed its business combination with Rush Street Interactive (RSI; +62% from $10 offer price); August 2020 IPO dMY Technology Group II (DMYD; +45%), which is pending an acquisition of Genius Sports; and November 2020 IPO dMY Technology Group III (DMYI.U; +27%), which raised $275 million in its offering.



dMY Technology Group IV plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol DMYQ.U. Goldman Sachs acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article App-focused SPAC dMY Technology Group IV prices upsized $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

