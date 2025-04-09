APP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $223.56, changing hands as low as $222.33 per share. Applovin Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APP's low point in its 52 week range is $60.67 per share, with $525.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $223.96.

