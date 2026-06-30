Apotex Wins First Health Canada Nod With SEVMIA For Chronic Weight Management

(RTTNews) - Apotex Health Corp. (APTX), a Canadian-based global health company, announced that it has received Health Canada's approval for SEVMIA, the first generic equivalent of Wegovy (semaglutide injection) chronic weight management in adults.

SEVMIA is supplied as a multi-use pre-filled pen delivering 1mg doses (4 mg per pen; 1.34 mg/mL). The approval expands Apotex's portfolio in type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management, following the recent authorization of Apo Semaglutide Injection. Developed in partnership with Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies, SEVMIA reflects Apotex's focus on affordable, high-quality medicines.

In Canada, SEVMIA is indicated as an adjunct to reduce calorie diet and increased physical activity for adults with obesity (BMI greater than or equal to 30 kg/m²), or overweight (BMI greater than or equal to 27 kg/m²) with at least one weight-related comorbidity. It is also approved to reduce risk of non-fatal myocardial infarction in adults with established cardiovascular disease and BMI greater than or equal to 27 kg/m².

"Obesity is a complex, chronic disease affecting millions of Canadians. Improving access to effective and affordable pharmacological treatments may help improve patient outcomes and support the long-term sustainability of the healthcare system," said Martin Arès, President, Apotex Canada.

Dr. M. S. Mohan, Managing Director, Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies, added, "The approval of SEVMIA demonstrates the strength of our peptide development platform and the scientific rigor applied by both teams to meet Health Canada's requirements."

Apotex emphasized its commitment to advancing trusted generic medicines that enhance patient access and contribute to a resilient Canadian healthcare landscape.

The company recently completed its upsized initial public offering, raising approximately $1.5 billion, positioning the company strongly as it expands its portfolio and commercial operations.

APTX closed Tuesday's trading at CAD 32.28, down 0.12%.

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