Apotea AB (OM:APOTEA) Price Target Decreased by 16.67% to 84.15

The average one-year price target for Apotea AB (OM:APOTEA) has been revised to 84,15 kr / share. This is a decrease of 16.67% from the prior estimate of 100,98 kr dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70,70 kr to a high of 99,75 kr / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.09% from the latest reported closing price of 60,50 kr / share.

Apotea AB Maintains 0.99% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.99%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apotea AB. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APOTEA is 0.85%, an increase of 2.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 7,949K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,327K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 845K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 750K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PCSCX - POLAR CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SMALL COMPANY FUND holds 661K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares , representing an increase of 8.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APOTEA by 8.42% over the last quarter.

WCMSX - WCM International Small Cap Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 622K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 764K shares , representing a decrease of 22.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APOTEA by 12.83% over the last quarter.

