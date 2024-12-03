Apollo’s Novolex exploring bid for Pactiv Evergreen, Bloomberg reports

Novolex, a packaging company owned by Apollo Global (APO), is exploring a potential takeover offer for Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE), Bloomberg’s David Carnevali, Gillian Tan, and Crystal Tse report, citing people familiar with the matter. According to the people, Novolex is discussing a possible bid with financial advisers, though a final decision has not yet been made.

