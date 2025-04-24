APOLLOMMERCIAL RE FIN Earnings Results: $ARI Reports Quarterly Earnings

APOLLOMMERCIAL RE FIN ($ARI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, beating estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $39,490,000, missing estimates of $46,998,663 by $-7,508,663.
APOLLOMMERCIAL RE FIN Insider Trading Activity
APOLLOMMERCIAL RE FIN insiders have traded $ARI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STUART ROTHSTEIN (President & CEO) sold 52,074 shares for an estimated $520,219
- CARMENCITA N.M. WHONDER sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $109,522
APOLLOMMERCIAL RE FIN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of APOLLOMMERCIAL RE FIN stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 3,658,622 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,683,666
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 1,391,964 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,054,408
- INVESCO LTD. removed 878,285 shares (-48.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,605,948
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 656,296 shares (-40.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,683,523
- CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS removed 394,903 shares (-87.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,419,859
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 382,330 shares (-95.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,310,977
- LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP removed 317,675 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,751,065
