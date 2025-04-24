APOLLOMMERCIAL RE FIN Earnings Results: $ARI Reports Quarterly Earnings

APOLLOMMERCIAL RE FIN ($ARI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, beating estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $39,490,000, missing estimates of $46,998,663 by $-7,508,663.

APOLLOMMERCIAL RE FIN Insider Trading Activity

APOLLOMMERCIAL RE FIN insiders have traded $ARI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STUART ROTHSTEIN (President & CEO) sold 52,074 shares for an estimated $520,219

CARMENCITA N.M. WHONDER sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $109,522

APOLLOMMERCIAL RE FIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of APOLLOMMERCIAL RE FIN stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.