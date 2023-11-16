Apollomics Spikes As Its Partner Avistone Gets Conditional Approval For Vebreltinib NSCLC

(RTTNews) - Apollomics Inc. (APLM) shares are surging on Thursday morning trade after the company announced that its partner Avistone Biotechnology Co. Ltd. in China has received conditional approval from the National Medical Products Administration for China for Vebreltinib for MET Exon 14 Skip Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer or NSCLC.

Vebreltinib is a potent, small molecule, orally bioavailable, and highly selective c-Met inhibitor. It works by inhibiting the aberrant activation of the HGF/c-Met axis, a key pathway involved in tumor growth, proliferation, and the development of resistance to certain targeted therapies.

The company noted that NSCLC accounts for approximately 85% of all lung cancer cases and remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide.

Currently, shares are at $1.30, up 48.97 percent from the previous close of $0.87 on a volume of 37,842,282.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.