Apollomics Receives Nasdaq Deficiency Notice, Reclaims Asian Rights To Vebreltinib; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Apollomics Inc. (APLM), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oncology drug candidates, announced that it has received a notice from Nasdaq indicating its non-compliance with the continued listing requirements.

Separately, the company said that, effective June 11, 2026, Apollomics formally terminated its collaboration and license Agreement with Launxp International Co., Ltd. due to Launxp's failure to remit the remaining balance of the upfront payment, along with applicable interest, and provided an update on the Vebreltinib rights.

Nasdaq Deficiency Notice The notice stated that the company no longer meets the minimum Market Value of Listed Securities (MVLS) of $35 million, required for continued listing on the Nasdaq, and also does not satisfy the alternative continued listing standards under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(b)(1) and 5550(b)(3).

The company has been granted a 180-day compliance period to regain compliance, which expires on December 15, 2026. During the company's MVLS tenure, which closes at or above $35 million for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the company with written confirmation of its compliance.

If Apollomics fails to regain compliance before the compliance period expires, it will be notified that its securities are subject to delisting.

Collaboration Termination and Vebreltinib's Rights

Apollomics said it terminated its collaboration and license Agreement with Launxp International due to the latter's failure to cure a material breach related to the unpaid $3.8 million upfront payment balance, along with applicable interest.

In accordance with the terms of the agreement, all licenses previously granted to Launxp have automatically terminated. Apollomics is seeking recovery of the unpaid $3.8 million and associated interest, and intends to defend its termination of the agreement and its rights.

On June 18, 2026, Apollomics initiated the contractually mandated dispute resolution process, which includes a 30-day internal negotiation period. If unresolved, subsequent escalation to the executive officers of both parties will be made for further resolution.

As a result of this termination, Apollomics has regained the previously licensed rights to its lead clinical asset, Vebreltinib (APL-101), in Asia. Apollomics now holds all global rights to the asset outside of Mainland China and Macau.

APLM has traded between $3.66 and $42.12 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $20.50, up 2.04%.

APLM is currently trading at $23.54, up 14.83%.

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