Apollomics Appoints Matthew Plunkett As Chief Financial Officer

March 04, 2024 — 07:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - Apollomics, Inc. (APLM), a biopharmaceutical firm focused on difficult-to-treat cancers, said on Monday that it has appointed Matthew Plunkett as Chief Financial Officer.

Plunkett brings over 25 years of diverse strategic and financial experience within the biopharmaceutical sector, most recently as CFO at Aeovian Pharmaceuticals.

Prior to Aeovian, he was CFO at Imago Biosciences, which was acquired by Merck.

