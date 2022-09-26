ApolloMed Announces Investment And Partnership With AAMG And FYB

(RTTNews) - Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) said the company and its affiliated California medical corporation have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the fully diluted capitalization of All American Medical Group and For Your Benefit, Inc., as well as certain related managed care assets. With the addition, ApolloMed will serve over 30,000 members in the San Francisco Bay Area.

AAMG is a primary and specialty care physicians' group focused on providing culturally competent care to local communities in the San Francisco Bay Area. FYB is affiliated with AAMG and is licensed by the California Department of Managed Health Care as a full-service Restricted Knox-Keene licensed health plan.

