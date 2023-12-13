Apollo weighs $6.3 bln bid for UK's Pension Insurance Corp - Sky News

Adds details in paragraph 2-4

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo Global APO.N is weighing a bid for UK's Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC) in a deal that could value the company at about 5 billion pounds ($6.26 billion), Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Apollo Global and PIC did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg News, citing sources familiar with the matter, had reported that PIC was exploring a sale.

Privately held PIC, a specialist insurer of defined benefit pension schemes, is owned by shareholders including Luxembourg-based Reinet Investments and CVC Capital.

($1 = 0.7990 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

