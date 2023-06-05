Apollo Tyres (NSE:APOLLOTYRE) Price Target Increased by 10.58% to 404.32

The average one-year price target for Apollo Tyres (NSE:APOLLOTYRE) has been revised to 404.32 / share. This is an increase of 10.58% from the prior estimate of 365.63 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 292.90 to a high of 500.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.81% from the latest reported closing price of 389.50 / share.

Apollo Tyres Maintains 1.03% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.03%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Tyres. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APOLLOTYRE is 0.14%, a decrease of 6.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.02% to 30,196K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,149K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,109K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APOLLOTYRE by 7.33% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,868K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,240K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,858K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,644K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APOLLOTYRE by 0.97% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 1,942K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

