Apollo to invest $1.4 bln in Abu Dhabi developer Aldar

Alexander Cornwell Reuters
Apollo Global Management will invest $1.4 billion in Abu Dhabi developer Aldar Properties in a deal that includes Apollo taking a minority stake in Aldar's investment unit, Aldar said on Monday.

Apollo-managed funds and clients will also invest $500 million into a land joint venture with Aldar, which built the Abu Dhabi Formula One race track and counts Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala among its shareholders.

