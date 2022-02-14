Apollo to invest $1.4 bln in Abu Dhabi developer Aldar

DUBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management APO.N will invest $1.4 billion in Abu Dhabi developer Aldar Properties in a deal that includes Apollo taking a minority stake in Aldar's investment unit, Aldar said on Monday.

Apollo-managed funds and clients will also invest $500 million into a land joint venture with Aldar, which built the Abu Dhabi Formula One race track and counts Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala among its shareholders.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

