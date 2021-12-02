US Markets
Apollo to buy Griffin Capital's wealth-distribution, asset-management units

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published

Apollo Global Management Inc said on Thursday it would buy the U.S. wealth-distribution and asset-management businesses of Griffin Capital, as it looks to grow its offerings for rich clients.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

