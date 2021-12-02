Apollo to buy Griffin Capital's wealth-distribution, asset-management units

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N said on Thursday it would buy the U.S. wealth-distribution and asset-management businesses of Griffin Capital, as it looks to grow its offerings for rich clients.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.