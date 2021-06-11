Apollo to add SPG chief, four others from Athene to board

June 11 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N said on Friday it will add David Simon, chief executive officer of Simon Property Group, to its board along with four members from Athene Holding Ltd ATH.N after closing its all-stock merger with the company.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur)

