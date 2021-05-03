Apollo to acquire Verizon's media assets for $5 bln

Adds deal details

May 3 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management APO.N said it has agreed to buy Verizon Communications' VZ.N media unit that includes Yahoo and AOL for $5 billion, the U.S wireless carrier said on Monday.

Under deal terms, Verizon will get $4.25 billion in cash, preferred interests of $750 million and retain a 10% stake in Verizon Media.

The business will be called Yahoo when the deal closes, which is expected in the second half of 2021, the company said.

