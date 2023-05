May 4 (Reuters) - Arconic Corp ARNC.N said on Thursday that private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N will buy the U.S. aerospace supplier in a deal valued at about $5.2 billion.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((pratyush.thakur@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.