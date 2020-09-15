Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 16, 2020

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.068 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AIF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -32% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.01, the dividend yield is 6.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIF was $13.01, representing a -18.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.89 and a 57.15% increase over the 52 week low of $8.28.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AIF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.