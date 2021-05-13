Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.079 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AIF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.28% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.24, the dividend yield is 6.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIF was $15.24, representing a -1.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.42 and a 35.59% increase over the 52 week low of $11.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AIF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

