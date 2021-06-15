Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 16, 2021

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.079 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AIF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.72% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.37, the dividend yield is 6.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIF was $15.37, representing a -0.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.43 and a 26.19% increase over the 52 week low of $12.18.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AIF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.