Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.076 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AIF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -25.49% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIF was $14.35, representing a -9.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.89 and a 73.34% increase over the 52 week low of $8.28.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AIF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.