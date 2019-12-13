Dividends
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2019

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.113 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AIF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.91, the dividend yield is 9.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIF was $14.91, representing a -2.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.34 and a 15.14% increase over the 52 week low of $12.95.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AIF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

