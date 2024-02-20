Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund said on February 9, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.13 per share ($1.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of February 21, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of February 22, 2024 will receive the payment on February 29, 2024.

At the current share price of $14.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.81%, the lowest has been 6.11%, and the highest has been 13.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.62 (n=193).

The current dividend yield is 1.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.57%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Tactical Income Fund. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIF is 0.13%, a decrease of 21.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.82% to 4,964K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pathstone Holdings holds 981K shares.

Wells Fargo holds 442K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIF by 68.02% over the last quarter.

Advisor Partners Ii holds 296K shares.

Foundations Investment Advisors holds 252K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares, representing an increase of 9.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIF by 3.39% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 211K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing an increase of 10.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIF by 90.62% over the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income with a secondary objective of preservation of capital by investing in a portfolio of senior loans, corporate bonds and other credit instruments of varying maturities. The Fund seeks to generate current income and preservation of capital primarily by allocating assets among different types of credit instruments based on absolute and relative value considerations. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets (which includes leverage) in credit instruments and investments with similar economic characteristics.

