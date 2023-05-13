Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.46 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.97%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.37%, the lowest has been 6.11%, and the highest has been 13.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.30 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Tactical Income Fund. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 11.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIF is 0.21%, a decrease of 8.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.95% to 8,184K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 1,011K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 762K shares, representing an increase of 24.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIF by 63.86% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 552K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 606K shares, representing a decrease of 9.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIF by 70.75% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 338K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 372K shares, representing a decrease of 9.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIF by 6.08% over the last quarter.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors holds 328K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares, representing an increase of 25.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIF by 32.25% over the last quarter.

CEFS - Saba Closed-End Funds ETF holds 284K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 267K shares, representing an increase of 6.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIF by 5.85% over the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income with a secondary objective of preservation of capital by investing in a portfolio of senior loans, corporate bonds and other credit instruments of varying maturities. The Fund seeks to generate current income and preservation of capital primarily by allocating assets among different types of credit instruments based on absolute and relative value considerations. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets (which includes leverage) in credit instruments and investments with similar economic characteristics.

