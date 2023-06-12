Apollo, Sixth Street among initial bidders for Goldman's GreenSky unit - Semafor

Adds Apollo, Goldman declined to comment in paragraph 4

June 12 (Reuters) - Investment firms Apollo Global Management APO.N, Sixth Street and Warburg Pincus are among the initial bidders for Goldman's GreenSky unit, Semafor reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

The bids, submitted on Friday, value GreenSky at "mid-nine figures", the report added.

GreenSky facilitates home improvement loans to consumers. In April, Goldman CEO David Solomon said GreenSky was a "good business" but the bank may not be the best long-term holder given its current priorities.

Apollo and Goldman declined to comment. Sixth Street and Warburg did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Goldman has been trying to refocus its business on its core strengths - investment banking and trading - while also tempering its retail ambitions.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.