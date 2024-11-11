Apollo Silver Secures $13.5 Million Funding Boost

Apollo Gold (TSE:APGO) has released an update.

Apollo Silver has successfully closed a $13.5 million private placement, with participation from notable investor Eric Sprott. The funds will primarily be used to advance the Calico Silver Project in California and the Cinco de Mayo Silver Project in Mexico, supporting ongoing development and community initiatives.

