News & Insights

Stocks

Apollo Silver Secures $13.5 Million Funding Boost

November 11, 2024 — 05:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Apollo Gold (TSE:APGO) has released an update.

Apollo Silver has successfully closed a $13.5 million private placement, with participation from notable investor Eric Sprott. The funds will primarily be used to advance the Calico Silver Project in California and the Cinco de Mayo Silver Project in Mexico, supporting ongoing development and community initiatives.

For further insights into TSE:APGO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.