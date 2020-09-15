Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 16, 2020

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.066 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that AFT the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13, the dividend yield is 6.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AFT was $13, representing a -16.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.63 and a 62.3% increase over the 52 week low of $8.01.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AFT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

