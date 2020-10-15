Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 16, 2020

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.068 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.03% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.22, the dividend yield is 6.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AFT was $13.22, representing a -15.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.63 and a 65.04% increase over the 52 week low of $8.01.

