Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 21.21% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.37, the dividend yield is 6.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AFT was $15.37, representing a -0.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.48 and a 31.37% increase over the 52 week low of $11.70.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AFT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

