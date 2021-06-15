Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 16, 2021

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AFT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.41, the dividend yield is 6.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AFT was $15.41, representing a -4.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.09 and a 26.94% increase over the 52 week low of $12.14.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AFT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

