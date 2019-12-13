Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2019

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that AFT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.93, the dividend yield is 8.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AFT was $14.93, representing a -2.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.39 and a 7.26% increase over the 52 week low of $13.92.

