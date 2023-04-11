Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund said on April 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.68%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.89%, the lowest has been 5.53%, and the highest has been 12.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.30 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 19.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFT is 0.07%, a decrease of 45.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.51% to 5,476K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 44.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFT by 23.37% over the last quarter.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning holds 20K shares.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 18.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFT by 88.94% over the last quarter.

Bessemer Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 21.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFT by 99.88% over the last quarter.

RYDEX VARIABLE TRUST - Multi-Hedge Strategies Fund Variable Annuity holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 467.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFT by 81.23% over the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek current income and preservation of capital by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade and investments with similar economic characteristics. Senior loans typically hold a first lien priority and pay floating rates of interest, generally quoted as a spread over a reference floating rate benchmark. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets (which includes leverage) in floating rate senior loans and investments with similar economic characteristics.

