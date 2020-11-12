Apollo says has no plans to take Britain's William Hill private

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Private equity group Apollo Global Management APO.N said on Thursday it does not intend to make any offer to acquire British gambling firm William Hill WMH.L, which in September agreed to be bought by U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment CZR.O.

Sources had told Reuters in September that Caesars could sell William Hill's UK assets to Apollo as part of its deal.

FACTBOX-Casino firm Caesars bets on William Hill to boost growth

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6182 2600; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.