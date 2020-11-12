Apollo says has no plans to take Britain's William Hill private

US Markets
Private equity group Apollo Global Management said on Thursday it does not intend to make any offer to acquire British gambling firm William Hill, which in September agreed to be bought by U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment.

Sources had told Reuters in September that Caesars could sell William Hill's UK assets to Apollo as part of its deal.

FACTBOX-Casino firm Caesars bets on William Hill to boost growth

