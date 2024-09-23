News & Insights

Markets
APO

Apollo Reportedly To Invest Up To $5 Bln In Intel

September 23, 2024 — 02:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has offered to make as much as $5 billion investment in chipmaker Intel Corp., Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Apollo previously had indicated its willingness to make an equity-like investment in Intel.

The report said the deal is yet to be finalized, and that the size of the potential investment could change. There are chances that the discussions may fall through, resulting in no deal.

The news comes as Qualcomm Inc. reportedly is preparing for a friendly takeover of Intel.

Earlier in June, Apollo agreed to acquire a 49% equity interest in Fab 34 joint venture in Leixlip, Ireland, related to Intel's chip manufacturing plant in Ireland for $11 billion. To date, Intel has invested $18.4 billion in Fab 34.

Apollo Partner Jamshid Ehsani then said, "It also underscores our role as a trusted financing partner, leveraging private capital to help build the New Economy, including next-generation AI technology which will require major investments in sustainable power generation, data centers, foundries and semiconductor capabilities."

Intel has been building or expanding factories in Arizona, Ohio, Ireland and several other locations with a view to boosting its business amid surging demand for chips.

Intel previously had agreed to a similar $30 billion deal with Brookfield Asset Management.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APO
INTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.