News & Insights

US Markets
APO

Apollo reaches out to Paramount about deal, Axios reports

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 12, 2024 — 09:26 am EDT

Written by Jaspreet Singh for Reuters ->

March 12 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management APO.N has in recent days reached out to a special committee formed by Paramount Global PARA.O about a possible takeover or asset purchase, Axios reported on Tuesday citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Apollo and Paramount did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Jaspreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/i_jass;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APO
PARA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.