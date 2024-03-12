Apollo reaches out to Paramount about deal, Axios reports

March 12 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management APO.N has in recent days reached out to a special committee formed by Paramount Global PARA.O about a possible takeover or asset purchase, Axios reported on Tuesday citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Apollo and Paramount did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

