Apollo Q1 Earnings on the Deck: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO is scheduled to announce first-quarter 2026 results on May 6, before market open. APO’s quarterly earnings and revenues are expected to have increased from the year-ago reported levels.

In the last reported quarter, Apollo’s earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were primarily aided by an increased assets under management (AUM) balance. However, rising expenses acted as a headwind in the quarter.

APO’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 9.27%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Apollo Global Management Inc. price-eps-surprise | Apollo Global Management Inc. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APO’s earnings of $1.98 has been unchanged over the past seven days. The figure indicates a rise of 8.8% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $1.22 billion, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 24.8%.

Key Factors & Estimates for APO in Q1

Supported by overall asset inflows on the back of volatile markets, the company’s total AUM balance is expected to have improved. Also, its diversified asset classes, client bases and geographies are likely to have supported AUM growth in the quarter to be reported.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s total AUM in the first quarter of 2026 is pegged at $962.9 billion, which suggests a sequential rise of 2.7%.

The consensus estimate for management fees (segment earnings) is pegged at $957 million, indicating a sequential rise of 1.6%.

In the first quarter of 2026, the consensus estimate for fee-related performance fees (segment earnings) is pegged at $74.9 million, indicating a rise of 1.4% from the previous quarter’s reported number.

The consensus estimate for net capital solutions fees and other (segment earnings) is pinned at $190.3 million, indicating a sequential decline of 15.8%.

On the cost front, the company’s ongoing investments in building its capital formation and credit investing teams, along with charges related to mergers, are likely to have kept the expense base elevated in the first quarter.

What Our Model Predicts for APO

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for APO this time around. This is because the company does not have the right combination of the two key elements, a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold).

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Apollo has an Earnings ESP of -4.35%.

Zacks Rank: APO currently has a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performances of Other Asset Managers

BlackRock’s BLK first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $12.53 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.96. The figure reflects a 10.9% rise from the year-ago quarter.

Results benefited from a rise in revenues. The AUM balance witnessed robust year-over-year growth, driven by net inflows. However, higher expenses were a headwind for BLK.

Blackstone’s BX first-quarter 2026 distributable earnings of $1.36 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33. The figure jumped 25% from the prior-year quarter.

BX’s results benefited from a rise in the AUM balance and higher revenues. However, an increase in GAAP expenses was the undermining factor.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.