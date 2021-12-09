US Markets
APO

Apollo prepares German bank OLB for IPO - Handelsblatt

Contributor
Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Published

U.S. financial investor Apollo is preparing for an initial public offering of German bank Oldenburgische Landesbank (OLB), which could value the private lender at well over 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion), Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing financial sources.

BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. financial investor Apollo APO.N is preparing for an initial public offering of German bank Oldenburgische Landesbank (OLB), which could value the private lender at well over 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion), Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing financial sources.

The IPO is expected in the first or the second quarter of 2023 if the market environment is right, Handelsblatt added.

OLB was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.8836 euros)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APO

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular