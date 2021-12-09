Apollo prepares German bank OLB for IPO - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. financial investor Apollo APO.N is preparing for an initial public offering of German bank Oldenburgische Landesbank (OLB), which could value the private lender at well over 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion), Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing financial sources.

The IPO is expected in the first or the second quarter of 2023 if the market environment is right, Handelsblatt added.

OLB was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.8836 euros)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.